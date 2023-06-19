Shanghai TV Festival kicks off with an extensive list of programs

This year's Shanghai TV Festival has kicked off with a range of events including the Magnolia Awards, public screenings of acclaimed TV productions, forums, and a TV market.

The 28th Shanghai TV Festival opened on Monday with an array of programs, to propel the development of the TV industry and international cooperation.

Running until June 23, the festival will feature a competition for the Magnolia Awards, a TV market, forums, and public screenings of acclaimed TV productions.

Ever since its inception in 1986, the TV festival has grown into one of the most important platforms for international TV exchange in Asia.

Liu Duo, vice mayor of Shanghai, said that the Shanghai TV Festival is not only an industry event, but also a gala for the public. Liu also encouraged the festival to explore more cross-border integration in the future.

Reviewing the TV industry over the last two years, the total number of entries received for the Magnolia Awards is much higher this year, reaching almost 1,900 from 49 countries and regions.

They will compete in categories including Chinese TV dramas, foreign TV series, foreign TV films, animation, documentaries, and variety shows.

For the first time, online audio and video content will also vie for the Magnolia Awards. It's a major adjustment to the scope of entries, in response to the trends and changes of the industry, helping to create a healthy cyberspace for cultural content.

Among the nominated Chinese and foreign TV series are "Reset," "The Knockout," "Three-Body," "A Lifelong Journey," "1923," "Rebooting," "1985," "Better Call Saul 6" and "Women at War."

Competition winners will be announced at the Magnolia Awards ceremony on the night of June 23 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

A strategy was also kicked off at the opening ceremony to let each Belt and Road Initiative country air TV programs from other BRI countries, aiming to promote the exchange of outstanding TV shows.

The festival's TV Market will promote Chinese stories to overseas viewers, with various TV companies telling Chinese stories through TV programs, innovatively driving international communication.

The TV Forum will feature a panel of Chinese and foreign TV professionals to elaborate on new trends, channels, and models of telling original Chinese stories across media platforms, in light of changes in the industry and the needs and habits of viewers.

Another highlight of the festival will be the Appreciation of Magnolia. It will bring aesthetic education to the doorsteps of viewers in a manner similar to the traditional way of watching TV, and in connection with China's urban renewal initiative.

Joining hands with the Shanghai Mass Art Center, the festival will work with 18 cultural venues such as the China Art Museum, Power Station of Art, and The Inlet across the city to exhibit more than 30 excellent productions. Audiences will also have an opportunity to watch a show in the company of its cast and critics.

In addition to the offline screening tour, TV programs shortlisted for the Magnolia Awards, along with audio and video programs from BRI countries, will be aired on local TV channels and streaming platforms.

Chinese actress Yan Ni, ambassador for overseas promotion of Chinese TV Dramas, said that she has been deeply impressed by many foreign viewers' resonance with Chinese TV dramas.

"I hope the TV shows will attract an increasing number of foreigners to visit China and learn more about the charm of its culture and social life," said Yan.