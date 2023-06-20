Wheelchair-bound models hit the ramp in a unique fashion show

It was a show with a difference, with people in wheelchairs hitting the fashion runway in dazzling outfits designed by student designers.

A unique fashion show on wheelchairs was held on Tuesday to allow people with disabilities to express themselves and raise social awareness.

People who have spinal cord injuries and use wheelchairs became models for the show in specially designed outfits for them.

Shanghai Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital worked with the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts for over three months to prepare for the fashion show. Student designers considered the needs of the people with disabilities and produced outfits for them. Students and the special models took the stage with confidence.

Ti Gong

The participants at the fashion show are members of Family of Hope, a local group that helps people with spinal cord injuries.

Yangzhi Hospital, at the request of the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation, provides training and rehabilitation guidance on topics such as how to prevent bedsores, how to deal with catheterization, how to prevent falls and fractures, and how to teach routine skills such as self-care, wheelchair outings and social integration.

Ti Gong

This fashion show is also an attempt at more innovative rehabilitation. Student designers consult the special group's attitudes toward beauty and their requests for clothing functions to fulfill their unique body figures and demands through long conversations.



According to the institute, students can gain a greater understanding of individuals with disabilities, develop their professional abilities, and obtain education on love and social assistance for those in need.

While people with disabilities have the opportunity to showcase themselves and enjoy the fun of participating in social activities, they also receive support and respect from others, which can help in their rehabilitation.

According to hospital experts, people with disabilities live a colorful existence as well. The purpose of the fashion show is to allow them to express themselves artistically while also highlighting the city's achievements in the care and support of them.

After the fashion show, the hospital and the institute inked a long-term collaboration deal.

In China, there are about 3.7 million people with spinal cord injuries, with 90,000 new patients each year. Most people have irreversible body and defecation problems, rendering them unable to engage in physical exercise.

According to a white paper on Chinese with spinal injuries, those aged 31 to 60 account for 85.6 percent of all patients and 81.5 percent of patients from households earning less than 50,000 yuan (US$6,974) each year.

People who have suffered a spinal cord injury require ongoing treatment and rehabilitation for the rest of their lives.