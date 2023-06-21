﻿
News / Metro

Much to do in Shanghai during Dragon Boat Festival

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0
If you plan to enjoy the Dragon Boat Festival holiday close to home, the city is an ideal option for a leisurely and fun vacation with a wide range of activities scheduled.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0
Much to do in Shanghai during Dragon Boat Festival
Ti Gong

Hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes) activities are ready to amaze visitors in Zhujiajiao.

If you plan to enjoy the Dragon Boat Festival holiday close to home, the city is an ideal option for a leisurely and fun vacation with a wide range of activities scheduled.

A slew of traditional cultural experiences will unfold in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town in Qingpu District from Wednesday, including night cruise tours, lantern fairs, hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes) shows, and Kunqu Opera performances.

These activities will run through July 23.

At Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area, visitors will be invited to experience traditional activities related to the festival such as zongzi (glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves with fillings) and sachet making, dragon boat races, and ancient game of touhu (arrow-throwing).

At Life Hub@Anting Plaza in Jiading District, a sports-plus-music approach is ready to wow visitors during the holiday.

Four music concerts featuring a unique and charming mixture of old Shanghai songs and chanson, and guofeng (traditional Chinese-style) music played on Chinese and Western musical instruments will be held between Wednesday and Saturday.

Young audience members wearing hanfu will be invited to enjoy the melodies.

On Friday and Saturday, a series of sports activities from the trendy pickleball and surfskating to Zumba dance courses and frisbee will be held to ignite summer passion.

Much to do in Shanghai during Dragon Boat Festival
Ti Gong

Enjoy a boat tour in Zhujiajiao.

At Sinan Mansions in Huangpu District, a summer night party will be held during the holiday, featuring a hanfu experience, yoga, a sculpture exhibition, and intangible cultural heritage activities.

In addition, nine bands from home and abroad will stage performances.

A farm-style bazaar will be held at Xintiandi area, while a lotus festival featuring music, an intangible cultural heritage bazaar and Chinese characters art exhibition will run through July 23 at Jiabei Country Park.

A camping and coffee festival will be held on the popular Laowaijie in Hongqiao area. At Jinshan's Blooming Garden, a fireworks bonfire party and outdoor movie activities will be held during the holiday.

Much to do in Shanghai during Dragon Boat Festival
Ti Gong

Experience Zumba craze at Life Hub@Anting Plaza.

Info

Zhujiajiao Ancient Town

Event: Night cruise tours, lantern fairs, hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes) shows, and Kunqu opera performances.

Date: Through July 23

Address: 555 Yuzhiyuan Rd, Zhujiajiao Town, Qingpu District 青浦区朱家角镇课植园路555号



Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Event: Traditional festive activities such as zongzi (glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves with fillings) and sachet making, dragon boat races, and the ancient game of touhu (arrow-throwing)

Date: June 22-24

Address: 166 Yinfei Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区银飞路166号



Life Hub @Anting

Event: Trendy pickleball, surfskating, Zumba dance courses, frisbee

Date: June 23-24

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Jiading District 嘉定区安亭镇墨玉南路1055号



Sinan Mansions

Event: A summer night party including a hanfu experience, yoga, a sculpture exhibition and intangible cultural heritage activities.

Date: Through June 23

Address: 523 Fuxing Rd M., Huangpu District 黄浦区复兴中路523号



Jiabei Country Park

Event: Lotus festival featuring music, an intangible cultural heritage bazaar and Chinese characters art exhibition

Date: Through June 23

Address: 5051 Huyi Rd, Jiading District 嘉定区沪宜公路5051号



Laowaijie

Event: Camping and coffee festival

Date: June 22-24

Address: 3338 Hongmei Rd, Minhang District 闵行区虹梅路3338弄



Blooming Garden

Event: Fireworks bonfire party, outdoor movie activities

Date: June 23-24

Address: No. 6060, Xiujing, Daijing Village, Zhujing Town 朱泾镇待泾村秀泾6060号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Hongqiao
Minhang
Huangpu
Zhujiajiao
Pudong
Sinan Mansions
Xintiandi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     