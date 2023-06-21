Much to do in Shanghai during Dragon Boat Festival

If you plan to enjoy the Dragon Boat Festival holiday close to home, the city is an ideal option for a leisurely and fun vacation with a wide range of activities scheduled.

Ti Gong

If you plan to enjoy the Dragon Boat Festival holiday close to home, the city is an ideal option for a leisurely and fun vacation with a wide range of activities scheduled.

A slew of traditional cultural experiences will unfold in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town in Qingpu District from Wednesday, including night cruise tours, lantern fairs, hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes) shows, and Kunqu Opera performances.

These activities will run through July 23.

At Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area, visitors will be invited to experience traditional activities related to the festival such as zongzi (glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves with fillings) and sachet making, dragon boat races, and ancient game of touhu (arrow-throwing).

At Life Hub@Anting Plaza in Jiading District, a sports-plus-music approach is ready to wow visitors during the holiday.

Four music concerts featuring a unique and charming mixture of old Shanghai songs and chanson, and guofeng (traditional Chinese-style) music played on Chinese and Western musical instruments will be held between Wednesday and Saturday.

Young audience members wearing hanfu will be invited to enjoy the melodies.

On Friday and Saturday, a series of sports activities from the trendy pickleball and surfskating to Zumba dance courses and frisbee will be held to ignite summer passion.

Ti Gong

At Sinan Mansions in Huangpu District, a summer night party will be held during the holiday, featuring a hanfu experience, yoga, a sculpture exhibition, and intangible cultural heritage activities.

In addition, nine bands from home and abroad will stage performances.

A farm-style bazaar will be held at Xintiandi area, while a lotus festival featuring music, an intangible cultural heritage bazaar and Chinese characters art exhibition will run through July 23 at Jiabei Country Park.

A camping and coffee festival will be held on the popular Laowaijie in Hongqiao area. At Jinshan's Blooming Garden, a fireworks bonfire party and outdoor movie activities will be held during the holiday.

Ti Gong

Info

Zhujiajiao Ancient Town

Event: Night cruise tours, lantern fairs, hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes) shows, and Kunqu opera performances.

Date: Through July 23

Address: 555 Yuzhiyuan Rd, Zhujiajiao Town, Qingpu District 青浦区朱家角镇课植园路555号







Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Event: Traditional festive activities such as zongzi (glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves with fillings) and sachet making, dragon boat races, and the ancient game of touhu (arrow-throwing)

Date: June 22-24

Address: 166 Yinfei Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区银飞路166号







Life Hub @Anting

Event: Trendy pickleball, surfskating, Zumba dance courses, frisbee

Date: June 23-24

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Jiading District 嘉定区安亭镇墨玉南路1055号







Sinan Mansions

Event: A summer night party including a hanfu experience, yoga, a sculpture exhibition and intangible cultural heritage activities.

Date: Through June 23

Address: 523 Fuxing Rd M., Huangpu District 黄浦区复兴中路523号







Jiabei Country Park

Event: Lotus festival featuring music, an intangible cultural heritage bazaar and Chinese characters art exhibition

Date: Through June 23

Address: 5051 Huyi Rd, Jiading District 嘉定区沪宜公路5051号







Laowaijie

Event: Camping and coffee festival

Date: June 22-24

Address: 3338 Hongmei Rd, Minhang District 闵行区虹梅路3338弄







Blooming Garden

Event: Fireworks bonfire party, outdoor movie activities

Date: June 23-24

Address: No. 6060, Xiujing, Daijing Village, Zhujing Town 朱泾镇待泾村秀泾6060号