Expert warns of recombination of Omicron and MERS

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:38 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0
Jiang Shibo, a professor at the School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fudan University, warned about the potential recombination of Omicron and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.
A medical expert is warning the public about the potential recombination of Omicron and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Jiang Shibo, a professor at the School of Basic Medical Sciences of Fudan University, pointed out the potential recombination of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and MERS-CoV because such a recombinant β-CoV clade may bear high SARS-CoV-2-like transmissability and a high MERS-CoV-like case-fatality rate, which would have catastrophic repercussions.

"Several cases of SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV co-infection were reported in the Middle East, suggesting the possibility of recombination between these two β-coronaviruses," Jiang said in a "First Talk" Youth Forum recently held at the Shanghai Science Hall.

He therefore called for the prompt development of a broad-spectrum coronavirus vaccine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
