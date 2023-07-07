Mayor Gong meets with Adecco CEO to discuss talent development

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Denis Machuel, the global CEO of Swiss Adecco Group, on Thursday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently following President Xi Jinping's strategic plan for development, accelerating construction to establish a modern socialist international metropolis with world influence.

Talent is the primary resource, and Shanghai's talent advantage has become a vital reflection of the city's core competitiveness. Shanghai is speeding up the high-level talent hub construction, promoting high-quality development of the human resources service industry, continuously improving institutional design, and creating the best environment for talent development, making Shanghai one of the most desirable cities for global talent.

Gong hopes Adecco and other world-renowned companies can play to their strengths, continue to root in Shanghai, increase investment in the city, introduce more advanced human resource service concepts, and more international first-class innovation resources to explore flexible employment and innovation in employment methods, to enhance talent skills through training.

Adecco is invited to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo with its new solutions and concepts for human resource services, which can bring to China and Shanghai. Shanghai will continue to create a first-class business environment and promote the growth of various companies.

Machuel said that Shanghai is a beautiful and modern metropolis, and Adecco's development in China and Shanghai is exciting. Adecco is willing to work with Shanghai to attract global talent to the city, serve the construction of the scientific innovation center, and actively explore new models of flexible employment. Through training, they aim to rebuild and enhance the skills of local talents and create the Shanghai brand of talent service.

As the world's largest human resource service company, Adecco Group has established its China headquarters and many enterprises in Shanghai.





