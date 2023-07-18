Inclusive reading salon strengthens cultural exchange

With a focus on making cuisine more accessible for people with disabilities, a recent event brought culinary experts from China and France together for greater cultural exchange.

"Congyoubing Meets Crepes," an inclusive reading salon, was hosted at the Shanghai United Media Group on Tuesday, for 60 Chinese and foreign literature fans, some of whom are physically challenged.

The barrier-free reading project is guided by the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Shanghai United Media Group, and the Shanghai Writers' Association.

It's a joint effort by the Shanghai Disabled Person's Welfare Foundation, Shanghai Xinhua Media Chain Co Ltd and Shanghai Daily. Xinhua Book Store NI GUANG 226 and City News Service also provided support for its operation.

Hearing impaired pastry chefs Yu Youbo and Wang Dongshuo, and chefs from Marriott International presented attendees congyoubing (scallion pancakes) and crepes, which are special delicacies in Shanghai and Paris.







Alfred Gao, chairman of the Marriott East China Business Council, said that they were delighted to join the Inclusive Reading Salon which embodies Marriott International's values of embracing differences and putting people first.

"Through this event, it's important to shine a light on how we support diversity, equality and inclusion, serve a diverse group of people, and support the development of the communities where we work and live," Gao added.

During the salon, scholars, writers, celebrated chefs and wine experts also shared their experiences and thoughts about literature, and the varied cultures, lifestyles and the vivid scenes of life related to literary work.

Yuan Xiaoyi, professor of French Literature and dean of the Si-Mian Institute for Advanced Studies in Humanities with East China Normal University noted that food is a language without boundaries.

"Both Chinese and French people attach great importance to food culture, which can be read from many literary works," said Professor Yuan. "Chinese and French people's love for food also reflects their love for life."

Famous French chef Corentin Delcroix especially designed a dessert recipe for a no-bake cheesecake for the visually impaired. The chef said that he likes reading and he is glad to share household French dishes with Chinese people.

The visually impaired Han Ying, head of the Shanghai Sound of Light Barrier-free Film and Television Culture Development Center, displayed the cheesecake she had made based on this inclusive recipe.

Han said that previously she always envied her friends who shared homemade cakes, and felt that such a complex craft was a luxury for people with visual impairment. But this time, she managed to make the cheesecake on her own, with the help of this unique recipe. It made up for her former regret and gave her a sense of fulfillment.

Han added that this recipe is safe and accessible as it avoids the high-temperature operations of baking, and each step can be accurately grasped by touch.

Veteran sommelier and wine educator Thomas Mathieu Levesque presented attendees the "fun of blind wine tasting." He has been working in China for five years and traveled to over 30 countries for wine research and education.

"Blind tasting can not only mobilize and concentrate our sensory experiences, but more importantly, it can eliminate our biases toward wineries, origins, and varieties, allowing us to enjoy the pure pleasure brought by wine with a more open and inclusive attitude," Levesque said.

A charity auction for hearing impaired artist Chen Jiangning's papercutting work "When Nonghao Meets Bonjour" also brought the atmosphere of the salon to a climax.

The artwork was finally purchased by a young French lady at a price of 2,600 yuan (US$363). All proceeds will be donated to the Shanghai Disabled Person's Welfare Foundation.

The event is the second inclusive reading salon for the local barrier-free reading project "Vision Beyond Sight: Celebrating a Year of Inclusive Reading in Shanghai."

This year-round project will continue to invite people from all over the world to learn about diverse cultures through literary classics and help the disabled to live life like ordinary people in the city.