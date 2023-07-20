﻿
Shanghai Party Secretary meets with Kerry chairman to boost development

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with a delegation led by Kuok Khoon Hua, chairman of Hong Kong Kerry Holdings Limited, on Wednesday.
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining shakes hands with Kuok Khoon Hua, chairman of Hong Kong Kerry Holdings Limited

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with a delegation led by Kuok Khoon Hua, chairman of Hong Kong Kerry Holdings Limited, on Wednesday.

Chen introduced the relevant situation of Shanghai's economic and social development, saying that Shanghai is fully implementing the spirit of the 20th Party Congress and General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech during his inspection of Shanghai, deepening the high-level reform and opening up, promoting high-quality development, closely focusing on the construction of "five centers," and continuously strengthening the "four major functions."

Kerry is a multinational comprehensive enterprise group whose core business fits well with Shanghai's urban development and industrial positioning. Chen welcomed Kerry to seize the opportunities of urban renewal, industrial transformation, and consumer upgrading, fully utilize its own experience and resource advantages, further increase its investment layout in Shanghai, actively participate in the construction of new cities and major functional infrastructure, constantly explore new technologies and models in the digital and green transformation, and create more exemplary, leading, and driving projects in the process of assisting the construction of an international consumption center city.

Chen emphasized that Shanghai will steadfastly expand its opening up to the outside world, continuously create a first-class market-oriented, rule-of-law, and internationalized business environment, strengthen all-round service connection, and support enterprises to achieve greater development in Shanghai.

Kuok introduced Kerry's business development in Shanghai and future development plans. He said that the company has actively integrated into the city's construction and development, and has made significant achievements in Shanghai for many years.

He is full of confidence in the future development of the motherland and Shanghai, and will seize development opportunities, continue to deepen cooperation with Shanghai in urban renewal, consumer upgrading, and other fields, and make greater contributions to promoting Shanghai's high-quality development and creating a high-quality life.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
