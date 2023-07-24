﻿
Harrods, the world's foremost luxury department store, will open its first private members' club in HKRI Taikoo Hui in Jing'an District by the end of the year.
Harrods, one of the world's top luxury department stores, has announced the opening of the world's first private members' club at HKRI Taikoo Hui in downtown Shanghai's Jing'an District by the end of this year.

The Residence, a new private members' club, will provide members with world-class cuisine from Gordon Ramsay, the famed British chef behind numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, whose first-ever location in Shanghai will be situated inside the club, exclusive to The Residence members.

Harrods' first private members' club to open in Jing'an
Courtesy of Harrods / Ti Gong

Gordon Ramsay, a celebrated British chef behind multiple Michelin-starred restaurants

"It has long been an ambition of mine to open a restaurant in Shanghai, and it's always about the perfect time and the perfect location. I'm delighted to be partnering with Harrods on The Residence, a truly exclusive and exciting opportunity where we will be bringing a very special and thoughtfully curated menu of British cuisine to the members and their guests later this year," said Ramsay.

The Residence will be housed on the second floor of the historic Cha House. The first floor has been home to Harrods Tea Room, serving the quintessential English afternoon tea experience since November 2011.

Harrods' first private members' club to open in Jing'an
Courtesy of Harrods / Ti Gong

The Residence will be housed on the second floor of the historic Cha House.

Through a close partnership with the Edrington Group, The Residence will also provide members with some of the world's rarest and most exclusive liquids, with a curated portfolio from The Macallan, Glenrothes and Highland Park served at the club, giving members access to an unrivaled whisky collection.

"Membership is a unique proposition in Shanghai, offering not only world-class dining and spirits with a like-minded network, but also unlocking exclusive Harrods international lifestyle and concierge services to create unparalleled experiences for every member," Harrods' managing director Michael Ward said.

Harrods' first private members' club to open in Jing'an
Courtesy of Harrods / Ti Gong

Members will be able to access all the club's facilities and concierge services.

Only 250 people will be accepted into The Residence, which will have three membership classes, with yearly membership starting at 150,000 yuan (US$20,839.7).

Members will have access to all of the club's facilities as well as automatic access to Harrods Rewards Black Tier status and associated benefits in London, as well as access to ultra-premium lifestyle services such as Harrods Aviation, Harrods Estates, Harrods Interior Design, and private shopping services at the iconic Knightsbridge store.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
