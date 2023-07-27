Liantang Town in Qingpu District promotes new minsu, among surging tourism

Liantang Town in Qingpu District is promoting minsu, or local homestay accommodations, among a recent increase in tourism in the district.

Ti Gong

A Chinese-style rural homestay (minsu) resort will be established in Liantang Town in Qingpu District, as part of the district's efforts to deliver a strong boost to the development of its rural tourism.

A series of measures were mapped out by the district's culture and tourism authorities on Thursday towards the target.

Thirty minsu in the district were granted with comprehensive minsu operation licenses on Thursday.

Construction on the minsu resort, the first of its kind in the district, located in Dongshe Village of Liantang Town, started at the same time, under the blueprint to build several minsu clusters in Qingpu.

With the original flavor of the village maintained, new vitality will be injected as the resort will feature six new areas for watertown culture, shopping, rural tourism and health, sports, zen meditation, and agriculture experience, according to the district's culture and tourism bureau.

The landscapes will be upgraded with cruises, cycling and walking routes in development.

The district trialled a minsu registration mechanism in Zhujiajiao, Jinze and Liantang ancient towns and some rural areas since 2018, and its rural homestays experienced flourishing growth since then.

Ti Gong

"We plan to create more than 20 high-quality, starred minsu's embodying haipai (Shanghai-style) and Jiangnan flavors with personalized service by 2025, and establish two or three minsu clusters to cater to the diversified and personalized demand of tourists," said Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau Deputy Director Xu Ruiguo.

The district has streamlined review and licensing procedures for minsu operators and released preferential policies to encourage investment in minsu.

A "minsu butler" WeChat mini program was launched on Thursday to cut the labor cost of minsu operators.

Qingpu District's cultural and tourism authorities announced a campaign to promote a "non-weekend minsu economy" (Monday to Thursday) in the post-COVID-19 era, including non-weekend minsu packages for tourists from Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region, since February.

Under the campaign, the occupancy rate of minsu between Monday and Thursday has surged over 300 percent from the same period last year, as of the end of July, according to the bureau.

An upgrade of tour packages targeting the summer tourism market under the campaign has been implemented, with attractions such as Lianhu Village's lotus flower ponds, Qingxi Country Park and Ganso Dream World featuring an ice and snow paradise newly included.