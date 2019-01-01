Singaporean and Bruneian citizens welcome restoration of visa-free entry policy
China resumed the 15-day visa-free entry policy for Singaporean and Bruneian citizens holding ordinary passport starting from July 26.
To facilitate personnel exchanges, China resumed the 15-day visa-free entry policy for Singaporean and Bruneian citizens holding ordinary passport who enter China for business, tourism, family visit and transit purposes starting from July 26.
