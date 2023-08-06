﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai limbers up ahead of National Fitness Day

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:02 UTC+8, 2023-08-06       0
Sports fairs, leisure games and street bazaars were staged in Shanghai over the sunny weekend ahead of National Fitness Day which falls on August 8.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:02 UTC+8, 2023-08-06       0

Sports fairs, leisure games and street bazaars were staged in Shanghai over the sunny weekend ahead of National Fitness Day which falls on August 8.

Fun games, leisure bicycle rides, tug of war, frisbee games, yoga and hot dance were among the activities throughout the weekend as the Anyi Road pop-up market at the Jing'an Kerry Center was turned into a summer sports fun bazaar.

Regional competition for Lululemon's "Summer Sweat Games" wrapped up on Saturddy. The winning team is to join other regional champions to compete in the national game in Shenzhen at the end of August.

Group dance, yoga and other leisure games also attracted hundreds of participants despite the scorching sun.

Shanghai limbers up ahead of National Fitness Day
Ti Gong

The Anyi Road pop-up market at the Jing'an Kerry Center was turned into a sports carnival on Saturday.

Entering its third year, the "Summer Sweat Games" was expanded this year to more than 100 Lululemon stores in over 30 domestic cities.

After two months of preliminary competition, 76 teams entered the regional contest, and eight teams were competing for the winner in Shanghai.

Brand ambassador Zhou Guanyu, China's first F1 driver, also joined the wining teams on stage and encouraged the public to adopt health and fitness habits.

Shanghai limbers up ahead of National Fitness Day
Ti Gong

Local residents can't wait to try out archery at the sports fair on West Bund area in Xuhui District on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the kick-off event for Shanghai's National Fitness Week promotional campaign was held in Xuhui District with altogether 5 million yuan (US$704,225) worth of sports consumption vouchers being distributed online for city residents.

Discounts have been offered for online bookings at various sports venues including gyms, fitness centers and dance studios.

Shanghai limbers up ahead of National Fitness Day
Ti Gong

Sports lovers spared no effort to compete for the Shanghai regional champion for Lululemon's "Summer Sweat Games".

According to Shanghai Sports Bureau's latest survey released in July, the average sports spending for the city's residents was 3,456 yuan (US$487) in 2022, with nearly 60 percent going to physical goods and around 40 percent being sports related services.

Outdoor sports, fishing, ice and skating and e-sports are emerging categories.

The survey of 9,700 residents shows about one third plan to increase sports expenditure this year.

According to Meituan data, the volume of Shanghai's sports and fitness related online payment in July jumped 1.8 times from 2021, and trendy sports activities like rock climbing, archery have gained wide attraction.

Shanghai limbers up ahead of National Fitness Day
Ding Yining / SHINE

Local residents chose outdoor sports and leisure activities to wind down on weekends.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
Kerry
Meituan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     