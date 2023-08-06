﻿
Wheels in motion for Shanghai Bicycle Gymnasium

The first indoor cycling venue in the city, the Shanghai Bicycle Gymnasium has had its construction completed and will host the UCI Track World Championships 2026.
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Bicycle Gymnasium

The Shanghai cycling team will no longer have to train outdoors thanks to the Shanghai Bicycle Gymnasium in Chenjia Town, Chongming, which has had its construction completed and gotten various checks passed.

Also, the UCI Track World Championships 2026 is planned to be held in the gym, which is built in accordance with the standards and requirements of top international cycling events.

The first indoor cycling venue in Shanghai and started in June 2020, the gym has a total floor area of 30,966 square meters, including the bicycle pavilion, BMX pavilion, supporting buildings and outdoor mud ground racing venues.

Ti Gong

The world class track of Shanghai Bicycle Gymnasium

The bicycle pavilion is divided into three floors, with the first floor for athlete rest, training, medical treatment, bicycle garage, referee, VIP, organizing committee, media and other competition functional rooms, as well as logistics and equipment rooms.

The second floor contains a 250 meter standard wooden track, surrounded by an audience lounge.

The third floor is the seating area and the audience lounge.

The BMX pavilion is on the west side of the bicycle pavilion, with a building area of 1,470 square meters and one floor above the ground. It also has equipment storage and supporting rooms.

