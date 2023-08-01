Huangpu embarks on transformation of Nanjing Road, other commercial hubs

Shanghai's downtown Huangpu District is revamping its key commercial areas like Nanjing Road, Huaihai Road and Yuyuan Garden to rival top global shopping destinations.

Ti Gong

According to the blueprint revealed on Tuesday, the iconic Nanjing Road will radiate prosperity and vibrancy with renovations at the Century Plaza and the development of nearby backstreets.

Huaihai Road will embrace elegance and fashion with a visionary development plan to include the landmark Xintiandi and Fuxing Park.

Yuyuan Garden Malls will shine as a fashionable cultural showcase with Oriental beauty charm through accelerated development of its expansion to the Fuyou Road area.

"Huangpu, as a vital commerce hub, aims to become a core area for Shanghai's international trade and consumption centers," Jin Shaojing, director of the commerce commission of the district, told a press briefing on Tuesday.

As the most eye-catching project, Huangpu is undertaking an ambitious plan to revamp Nanjing Road, offering a captivating blueprint for a new era.

The extensive plan includes rejuvenating historic snack shops along Nanjing Road and a renewal of Century Plaza, positioned at the heart of the bustling commercial cluster.

Launched in January 2022, the project aims to present Century Plaza to the public by the year-end, as a refreshed emblematic landmark, hailed as "Shanghai's urban living room."

Imaginechina

The re-imagined Century Plaza will be reminiscent of Shanghai's regional charm as a waterfront city. Drawing inspiration from renowned sculptures in Chicago's Millennium Park, the plaza will be transformed into a "magic kaleidoscope," primarily utilizing stainless steel.

The unique structure will seamlessly blend with the urban landscape, creating an architectural marvel. Its polished, reflective surface will mirror the surrounding skyline, newly planted golden ginkgo and red maple trees, and a mother-of-pearl shaped plaza paving, elevating the vibrancy of the street.

The dynamic interplay of the "magic kaleidoscope" and the plaza's "changing frames" will harmoniously resonate with the pulse of the city.

In the near future, the plaza will be adorned with meticulously landscaped gardens, glasses-free 3D imaging, and artistic installations, offering a harmonious fusion of modern commerce and humanistic charm. In response to the growing appeal of Shanghai's nightlife, stores on Nanjing Road are being advised to extend their closing time till midnight.

The plaza was initially built for the grand opening of the pedestrian street in 1999. It later became one of the city's most popular sites for New Year countdowns as well as other cultural events.

Imaginechina

Meanwhile, Huangpu's progressive development strategy aims to bolster confidence, spur demand, accelerate momentum, and enhance the environment of downtown Shanghai, according to the district government.

Huangpu's aspiration is to bolster global financial openness by attracting international markets, organizations, and benchmark enterprises. The district seeks to establish a highland for asset pricing by nurturing two major growth poles in asset management and fintech.

Furthermore, it is actively participating in a pilot project for green financial reform and innovation, developing a core area dedicated to green finance. To attract top talent, the district is offering flexible mechanisms and comprehensive support services.

With a focus on fostering innovation and improving ecosystems, Huangpu encourages various innovation entities to actively engage in key technology research and development.

The district also promotes domestic and foreign leading enterprises to establish headquarters in Huangpu, while advancing the application of artificial intelligence, digital intelligence scenarios, and green economy, to create a technology-enabled advanced demonstration hub.

In the first half of 2023, the district attracted 21.3 billion yuan (US$2.97 billion) in domestic investment and saw a 95.7 percent growth in actual utilization of foreign capital compared to the same period in 2021, reaching US$1.28 billion.

Furthermore, Huangpu welcomed the addition of three new multinational regional headquarters, taking their total in the district to 69.

Shen Shanzhou, director of Huangpu, pledged continued efforts to construct a thriving community living sphere, aiming to address the public's ardent expectations for high-quality development and an enhanced quality of life.

The district is devoted to delivering better services, superior facilities, a balanced layout, and comprehensive protection for its residents, Shen added.