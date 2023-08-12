﻿
Tourists in fast lane with driverless transport

Hu Min
Hu Min
  10:54 UTC+8, 2023-08-12
Driverless vehicles have become tourist attractions in the city, providing smart and convenient rides to tourists.
Tourists in fast lane with driverless transport
Ti Gong

A curious experience in a driverless vehicle at the park.

Driverless vehicles have become tourist attractions in the city, providing smart and convenient rides to tourists.

Autonomous vehicles carrying people around Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area started trial runs on Friday.

Autonomous vending vehicles have been put into use on a trial basis at the same time.

After conditions are right, they will be open to the public, the park operator said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A driverless vehicle at the park

Under a cooperation agreement between the park and Xiangdao Chuxing, an online taxi-hailing company, intelligent connected taxis carrying people between the park and Lingang Avenue Station of Metro Line 16, about 2 kilometers in distance, were put into operation on Friday. This will tackle the traffic woes of tourists with subsidies that can cut the fare to 1 yuan as the lowest.

Ti Gong

A driverless vending vehicle

"These services aim to bring a convenient and comfortable experience to tourists and enable them to experience the magic of AI technologies as well," said Wu Lejie, marketing director of the park.

"Driverless vehicles will follow certain routes in operation and we have also designated staffers to ensure the safety and comfort of tourists," said Wu.

Given the huge traffic flow of the park, the vehicles will rely on surveillance cameras and millimeter wave radars to detect potential hazards.

Ti Gong

A pick-up spot

Intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) generally refer to cars which activate artificial intelligence through sensor and telecommunication technology. They're equipped with advanced sensors, controllers, actuators and other devices, integrating supreme communication and network technologies to achieve intelligent information exchange and interaction between vehicles, people, roads and operating background.

The park is among the first batch of 21 designated digital tourist attractions in the city, together with others such as Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower, and the former site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Ti Gong

A visitor passes by a vehicle.

﻿
﻿
