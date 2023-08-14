Entering China with virtual APEC Business Travel Card
To facilitate business travel in the Asia-Pacific region, China has accepted foreigners holding virtual APEC travel business cards (ABTC) to enter the country since May 1.
A virtual ABTC is a digital version of a physical ABTC, and both versions enjoy the same validity as a type of visa.
