Entering China with virtual APEC Business Travel Card

To facilitate business travel in the Asia-Pacific region, China has accepted foreigners holding virtual APEC travel business cards (ABTC) to enter the country since May 1.

A virtual ABTC is a digital version of a physical ABTC, and both versions enjoy the same validity as a type of visa.