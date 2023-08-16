﻿
Rolex Shanghai Masters ticketing website now supports English

Ye Fengting
  16:41 UTC+8, 2023-08-16
The Juss Sports website now offers tickets for the Rolex Shanghai Masters in English.
Ye Fengting
  16:41 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0
Rolex Shanghai Masters ticketing website now supports English
Ti Gong

The ticketing website for the Rolex Shanghai Masters is now available in English.

Visit the Juss Sports website at https://ztmen.jussyun.com/ to buy tickets.

Ticket buyers must have a Juss Sports account, which can be opened with an email address.

Select the desired day, session, and seat in the corresponding price zone to buy tickets.

The name and ID number are required for making purchases.

Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan residents must submit their passport details, residence ID card, and mainland travel permits.

You will need your ID at the venue for entry.

Use your E-ticket for admission.

Payments can be made through Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Rolex Shanghai Masters ticketing website now supports English
Ti Gong

Tennis great Roger Federer will be present at the Center Court on October 13. The men's singles quarterfinals will also take place on the same day. Over the years, the quarterfinals have featured a galaxy of superstars, throwing up plenty of noteworthy moments to cherish.

Tickets are also available for the semifinals on October 14 and the final on October 15 at the Center Court.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
