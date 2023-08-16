﻿
News / Metro

Sinan Mansions creates literary buzz at book fair

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0
Sinan Book Club, one of Shanghai's largest book clubs in the well-known Sinan Mansions cultural spot, made its first appearance at the Shanghai Book Fair on Wednesday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0
Sinan Mansions creates literary buzz at book fair
Ti Gong

A visitor reads a book at the exhibition of the Sinan Book Club at the Shanghai Book Fair.

Sinan Book Club, one of Shanghai's largest book clubs in the well-known Sinan Mansions cultural spot, made its first appearance at the Shanghai Book Fair on Wednesday, with exhibitions and international reading events.

The debut of the historical Sinan Mansions at the annual event, which will run through August 22 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, aims to nurture a lively literary environment in Shanghai, according to organizers.

Known for its historical and architectural significance, representatives of the mansions said its book club would create a unique reading space at the exhibition center for local book enthusiasts.

In addition, under the theme "Reading brightens life," it would host events and interactive sessions for attendees to dive into a range of literary works and share their thoughts with fellow book lovers.

Sinan Mansions creates literary buzz at book fair
Ti Gong

Young visitors pose at the debut exhibition of the Sinan Book Club at the Shanghai Book Fair.

Starting in February 2014, the book club has invited authors, publishers and scholars from around the world to discuss their books with local readers at the mansions every Saturday.

Over the years, the club expanded its scope beyond writing and reading to cover philosophy, science, history and current events.

The book club has held 399 events with 1,500 guests from around the world, attracting around 70,000 readers.

During the book fair, the club will also host the 10th Shanghai International Literary Week, with 20 interactive sessions for readers to chat and share ideas with authors from both home and abroad.

The Sinan Time Zone gallery will also launch its "Art of Paper" exhibition, exploring what happens when different cultures meet in paper art and design.

Sinan Mansions creates literary buzz at book fair
Ti Gong

Visitors view the debut exhibition of the Sinan Book Club.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Sinan Mansions
Sina
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     