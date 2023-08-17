﻿
News / Metro

Zikawei is the transcription of Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:21 UTC+8, 2023-08-17       0
Upon opening in January, the 18,650-square-meter library in the core area of Xujiahui became one of the most popular cultural venues in the city with avid readers and tourists.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:21 UTC+8, 2023-08-17       0
Zikawei is the transcription of Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui
Ti Gong

An abundance of activities rolls out at the Zikawei Library.

An abundance of activities is being rolled out at the Zikawei Library, a cultural landmark in Xuhui District, as part of the ongoing 19th Shanghai Book Fair, enabling people to experience the charm of reading in a fascinating environment.

Upon opening in January, the 18,650-square-meter library located in the core area of Xujiahui quickly became one of the most popular cultural venues in the city with avid readers and tourists.

During the book fair, night tours will be hosted at the library with readers invited to explore its unique allure when darkness falls.

A major exhibition on dragon scale bookbinding art unfolded at the library on Wednesday night.

Dating back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), it is a unique style of bookbinding that appeared during the transition period from scrolls to bound volumes of books.

The craft had been gradually lost until bookbinding artist Zhang Xiaodong, a national-level intangible cultural heritage inheritor, restored the technique after 10 years of efforts.

Zikawei is the transcription of Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui
Ti Gong

An exhibition of dragon scale bookbinding art is at the library.

Zhang even made an innovation to the historic craft by merging paper-carving into the process.

At the exhibition, Zhang's representative dragon scale bookbinding works based on "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains", a recognised masterpiece by Song Dynasty (AD 960-1279) painter Wang Ximeng (1096-1119), and the classic "Dream of the Red Chamber" are on display.

The exhibition will run until August 27.

A magical "summer night garden party" will run throughout the book fair at the library, featuring the display of intangible cultural heritage items such as bamboo weaving and Chinese character interactive games, among others.

A book bazaar is being held in the square of the library, featuring eight floats full of tales to captivate book enthusiasts.

Another highlight is an exhibition on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic novella "The Little Prince", as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the mystical tale's release.

It features a display of nearly 300 versions of the book in different languages and binding styles, and will run until August 22.

There are also reading events and short plays about the story, taking participants on a fantastic journey into the world of "The Little Prince".

Zikawei is the transcription of Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui
Ti Gong

Activities related to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's novella "The Little Prince" are being held at the library.

Moreover, a visual feast for fans of detective novels is presented at the library in an exhibition featuring the detective fiction of Ellery Queen. It displays some rare editions and will run through August 31.

In addition, about 20 activities, from the screening of barrier-free films to painting experience events and lectures will be held at the library through the end of the book fair.

"By hosting these activities, we hope people will enjoy the fun of reading in various ways," said Fang Yunfang, director of the library.

The 19th Shanghai Book Fair began on Wednesday at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

The annual culture feast offers 180,000, titles from more than 20 publishing groups and about 350 publishers, varying from fiction to social sciences, biographies, children's books, science books, and even second-hand comics.

Zikawei is the transcription of Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui
Ti Gong

Children attend a reading event at the library on Wednesday evening.

If you go:

Venue: Zikawei Library 徐家汇书院

Address: 158 Caoxi Rd N., Xuhui District 徐汇区漕溪北路158号

Opening Time: 9am-5pm between Tuesday and Thursday and Sunday, 9am-8pm on Friday and Saturday (closed on Monday)

Admission: Free

Zikawei is the transcription of Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui
Ti Gong

A talk is held on Wednesday night.

Zikawei is the transcription of Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui
Ti Gong

A book bazaar attracts a young reader.

Zikawei is the transcription of Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui
Ti Gong

A range of activities attract young readers.

Zikawei is the transcription of Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui
Ti Gong

A visitor reads in the pleasant atmosphere of the library.

Zikawei is the transcription of Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui
Ti Gong

Another visual feast for fans of detective novels is presented at the library in an exhibition featuring the detective fiction of Ellery Queen.

Zikawei is the transcription of Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui
Ti Gong

Details show the dragon scale bookbinding art in the exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xujiahui
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     