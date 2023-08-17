Delta to expand flights to Shanghai later this year

US Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday that it will expand its flight schedule between the United States and China later this year.

Beginning October 29, the airline will operate daily flights to Shanghai-Pudong International Airport (PVG) from Seattle and three-times-weekly service from Detroit, Delta said in a statement.

Next March, Delta will resume four-times-weekly PVG service from its Los Angeles hub, a route last operated in February 2020.

"As demand continues to increase and the busy travel season to the Asia-Pacific region commences, the Delta team is ready to welcome even more travelers to the region this winter, providing our award-winning customer service on every journey," said Jeff Moomaw, Delta Asia Pacific vice president.