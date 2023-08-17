﻿
News / Metro

Delta to expand flights to Shanghai later this year

Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2023-08-17       0
US Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday that it will expand its flight schedule between the United States and China later this year.
Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2023-08-17       0

US Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday that it will expand its flight schedule between the United States and China later this year.

Beginning October 29, the airline will operate daily flights to Shanghai-Pudong International Airport (PVG) from Seattle and three-times-weekly service from Detroit, Delta said in a statement.

Next March, Delta will resume four-times-weekly PVG service from its Los Angeles hub, a route last operated in February 2020.

"As demand continues to increase and the busy travel season to the Asia-Pacific region commences, the Delta team is ready to welcome even more travelers to the region this winter, providing our award-winning customer service on every journey," said Jeff Moomaw, Delta Asia Pacific vice president.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     