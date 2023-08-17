Digital economy surge propels Yangpu's global innovation hub ambitions

Yangpu District is rapidly advancing in the digital economy, aiming to become a global innovation hub while reinforcing its position as the core tech and innovation zone.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Yangpu District is rapidly advancing in the digital economy, aiming to become a global innovation hub while reinforcing its position as the city's core tech and innovation zone.

Zhou Haiying, director of Yangpu, revealed that the number of digital businesses in the district has surged to 7,000, contributing over a third to its fiscal revenue and more than half to its overall income.

In the first half of 2023, the district's digital economy, specifically software and information services, grew by 40 percent.

Anticipating a year-end revenue of 230 billion yuan (US$31.5 billion) from the digital sectors, about one-sixth of Shanghai's total and a third of the downtown area, Yangpu's future development centers on the digital economy, he observed.

The district aims to drive both digital industrialization and industry digitalization, with a focus on the four major emerging industries: artificial intelligence, life and health, green and low-carbon and technological services.

Notably, the northern bank of the Huangpu River, once an industrial base, now houses the headquarters of online new economy enterprises. Yangpu intends to attract influential enterprises and research institutions in digital and innovative economies, particularly to this riverside region.

Ti Gong

Yangpu plays a key role in Shanghai's ambition to establish a globally influential science and technology innovation center. It serves as a pilot zone for the "Innovation China" campaign and a national demonstration area for innovation-driven development.

In terms of urban renewal, Yangpu is pursuing a sustainable model to enhance living quality. By 2022, renovation and relocation campaigns had benefited 29,000 households in old neighborhoods.

The "Beautiful Homes" initiative rejuvenated over 620,000 square meters of old communities in Yangpu. The district's urban renewal practice, especially the Changbai Community, one of the city's earliest workers' community, has earned a recommendation for the 2023 United Nations Human Settlements Program award. Yangpu plans to revitalize another 13.4 million square meters and 4,458 households of old residential buildings by the end of 2023.

President Xi Jinping's visit to the waterfront in November 2019 emphasized the importance of cities being built for people. The Yangpu government said it has adhered to the people-oriented principle, striving to create an uplifting environment for its residents.