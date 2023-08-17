﻿
News / Metro

Le Le is all set to welcome visitors to Shanghai Tourism Festival

The organizers of the Shanghai Tourism Festival have unveiled the official mascot, Le Le, a happy orange deer that incorporates local cultural elements.
Ti Gong

With the clock running down to the 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the organizers have unveiled the official mascot that incorporates local cultural features.

Le Le, which was created in 1998, is back in a new avatar as a cosmic traveler.

Le Le is a cheerful orange deer with giant antlers, a round head, and big eyes. The design incorporates the concept of a metaverse, with the mechanical punk style as the main tone. It establishes Le Le as a "cosmic traveler" who can freely wander in the metaverse.

AI and post-processing synthesis are also employed in the design, which combines humanities and technology, with the cheerful deer eager to greet friends from home and abroad with a trendy look.

Aside from the continuation of the joyful orange deer, Le Le has also incorporated cultural elements with the magnolia, Shanghai's city flower, emphasizing the issue of environmental conservation.
Furthermore, the costume contains traditional elements like pankou, or frog fastening.

Ti Gong

The main visual design for the festival is inspired by the "flying bird," the original Shanghai Tourism Festival emblem.

The cosmic wanderer will be displayed in the form of art installations at iconic sites and shopping malls such as the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Taikoo Hui, Global Harbor, and Nanjing Road E. Central Mall.

Meanwhile, the main visual design for the festival's promotion was revealed. It took cues from the "flying bird," the original Shanghai Tourism Festival emblem, which had sweeping lines.

The dynamic lines that surround the city's four prominent structures – Shanghai Tower, World Financial Center, Jin Mao Tower and Oriental Pearl TV Tower – create a multi-color and high-saturation festival mood.

The 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the city's annual tourist spectacular, is set to wow residents and visitors from all over the world from September 16 to October 6.

Hundreds of cultural and tourist activities have been planned for the festival.

According to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, these activities will range from catering and lodging to shopping and sports and will highlight tours centered on the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, as well as local iconic architecture, intangible cultural heritage, performances, and city exploration.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong
﻿
