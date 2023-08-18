Enhanced pediatric infectious disease building begins operation

The Children's Hospital of Fudan University has upgraded its building for patients with infectious diseases, enhancing facilities and equipment for greater treatment and care.

Ti Gong

An upgraded building for patients with infectious diseases was put into use at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University, which also signed an agreement with the National Center for Infectious Diseases in Shanghai on Friday for joint research.

The children's hospital is Shanghai's only designated hospital for children with infectious diseases, and has played a great role in the fight against SARS and COVID-19.

To enhance the clinical capability of infectious disease treatment and control, the hospital which follows the fifth three-year plan on local public health action, renovated its building for infectious diseases, equipping it with the latest in technology for diagnosis and treatment as well as high-end surgery rooms, intensive care units and laboratories.

Currently, all 12 wards at the infectious disease department are negative air-pressured, and the building has been equipped with all necessary imaging machines to ensure that patients can receive checkups and treatment without leaving the building.

According to Zhang Hao, vice director of the Shanghai Health Commission, the renovated building is an important sector of the city's infectious disease treatment mechanism, which consists of city- and district-based infectious disease centers, fever clinics, a platform offering online diagnosis, group consultation, patient transfer and training, leading experts and expert teams on critical patient treatment and a standard and guideline on critical patient treatment.