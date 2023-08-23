﻿
New Shanghai landmark as mega urban project breaks ground

Chen Nuo
  22:41 UTC+8, 2023-08-23
Construction for the Kerry Jinling Lu Project in downtown Huangpu District begins and it is expected to be a new landmark in Shanghai.
Chen Nuo
  22:41 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0

Construction for the Kerry Jinling Lu Project in Shanghai's Huangpu District began with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

Situated in the heart of downtown and adjacent to prime commercial and well-established lifestyle areas including the Bund, Yu Garden and People's Square, the mega urban mixed-use project is expected to be a new landmark in Shanghai.

It will encompass residential properties, offices, retail spaces and hotels, yielding a total gross floor area of approximately 663,000 square meters upon completion in 2029.

Notably, the project has pledged to preserve the time-honored architectural styles of Jinling Road, and include a nearly 1-kilometer-long flagship shopping street, accented by the unique arcade buildings that line its sides.

New Shanghai landmark as mega urban project breaks ground
Ti Gong

The Kerry Jinling Lu Project has pledged to preserve the time-honored architectural styles of Jinling Road in Huangpu District.

As an important part of Shanghai's urban regeneration plan, the project will create a synergistic effect by connecting the Bund and People's Square. The area has a deep-rooted heritage as a neighborhood showcasing the evolution of Shanghai over the last 200 years, and represents the city's continued efforts to accelerate urban renewal.

To foster a high-quality and sustainable development while preserve the unique historical architectural styles of Jinling Road, Kerry Properties said it will blend Shanghai's iconic historical arcade buildings, shikumen (stone-gate) houses and 'li-long' alleyways, and leverage its place-making expertise to revitalize the area, re-establishing it into a vibrant, humane and inclusive urban space.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held to kick off construction of the project.
Ti Gong

A groundbreaking ceremony was held to kick off construction of the project.

Kerry Properties is a leading property investment and development company. It has been deeply engaged in the Chinese market for decades, actively developing projects in over 15 cities at the moment, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Kuok Khoon Hua, chairman and CEO of Kerry Properties, said that the company has great confidence in the future growth of the Chinese market and is fully committed to improving the country's urban areas through its projects.

"Through the Kerry Jinling Lu project, we aim to promote urban regeneration in Shanghai and to contribute to the city's high-quality development," he said at the ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
