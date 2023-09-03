Qingpu bettering lives with urban renewal

Qingpu District is conducting massive renewal projects in old rundown neighborhoods and villages.

Ti Gong

Qingpu District is conducting massive renewal projects in old rundown neighborhoods and villages to improve the living conditions of residents, a forum on urban renewal heard over the weekend.

As one of the main venue of Shanghai's urban renewal, the district is accelerating the construction of "Qingpu New City" and renewal projects based on the development blueprint.

The biggest urban village renewal project of the city, the Fengxi community urban village renewal project, began household consent signings in August.

With a total investment of 33.6 billion yuan (US$4.6 billion), the renewal involves about 1,273 mu of land in Huaxin Town.

The whole project will involve the renovation of schools, cultural activity centers, senior-care facilities, sports venues, fitness tracks, as well as commercial and medical treatment facilities.

A green belt will be created after the upgrade.

"As the biggest urban village renewal project in terms of its scale in Shanghai, the project introduces the 'micro city' concept," said Ding Renjun, Party secretary and board chairman of CCCC City Investment Holding Co Ltd, the constructor of the project. "It includes quality education, boutique commercial facilities and greenery into the development of communities to lift the living environment of residents."

Ti Gong

The renewal and facelift program of laochengxiang (old town) historical and cultural zones of Yingpu Subdistrict has started as well.

Covering an area of about 77,000 square meters, the project retains numerous ancient architectures and gardens, including the Qushui Garden, one of the five classic gardens in the city. The moat and water system here remains unchanged since ancient times.

The project will involve the construction of walking tracks, bridges, new rest areas, parking lots, and parks as well as the renovation of the Qushui Garden.

The historical architecture will be renovated and a shopping plaza will be built. The whole construction is expected to take more than two years.

Urban renewal has become a norm for the development of Chinese cities as the country's urbanization rate of permanent residence has hit 65.22 percent – with 920 million people living in cities – by the end of 2022.

Hence, urban renewal was for the first time been written in the central government's report in 2021, and it was stated as a main driver to optimize urban spaces and improve quality in the nation's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

According to the Shanghai Urban Renewal Action Plan (2023-2025), by 2025, at least 10 comprehensive regional renewal projects would be carried out.

By 2025, the city's urban renewal should elevate onto a new level, and Qingpu is moving towards the target, said Xiao Hui, deputy director of the district, during the forum.