Dragon boats fly through waters of Zhujiajiao

The final of the 12th Shanghai World Chinese Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament started in Zhujiajiao Town of Qingpu District on Sunday, with 36 boats competing.

Ti Gong

With 36 dragon boats darting about like arrows, the final of the 12th Shanghai World Chinese Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament started in Zhujiajiao Town of Qingpu District on Sunday.

With the absence of a grand dragon boat racing event for three years due to COVID, this year's tournament brought together nearly 700 athletes in 36 teams from 18 countries and regions.

The teams from Suzhou in Anhui Province, Argentina, and the Philippines topped the tournament.

Dragon and lion dances and martial arts were performed at the tournament.

Dragon boat racing, one of the precious cultural heritages of China, has a long history. There has been a folk custom of dragon boat racing in Qingpu District since the Song Dynasty, and the dragon boat culture is an indispensable part of Qingpu's brilliant historical and cultural heritage.

Since 2009, the tournament has become increasingly influential at home and abroad, attracting more and more dragon boat enthusiasts.

Ti Gong

The Chinese in Canada team, which is made up of Chinese living overseas, competed in the tournament.

"Shanghai and Montreal have been sister cities since 1985, and we have participated in the tournament twice," said Shen Junhua, who led the team.

"We are here again to meet new and old friends," Shen said.

Dragon boat racing has not only developed into an international competitive sport, but also become a platform for Chinese from around the world to cooperate and compete on the water, as well as becoming a bridge and bond for the emotional integration and cohesion of Chinese people at home and abroad, district officials said.