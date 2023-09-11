﻿
News / Metro

Pujiang Innovation Forum offers US$3.5b innovation matching projects

Xinhua
  15:20 UTC+8, 2023-09-11       0
A global technology matching platform associated with the 2023 Pujiang Innovation Forum has offered 25 billion yuan (US$3.5 billion) worth of innovation matching projects.
Xinhua
  15:20 UTC+8, 2023-09-11       0

A global technology matching platform associated with the 2023 Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai has offered 25 billion yuan (US$3.5 billion) worth of innovation matching projects.

Over 2,000 enterprises registered 3,381 innovation projects open to technological cooperation with scientific teams or research institutes, said the organizers of the forum, which officially opened in Shanghai on Sunday. These enterprises pledged to invest a combined 25 billion yuan into these projects.

"Cutting-edge technologies are changing clinical medicine, and we have published over 10 innovation demands this time focusing on fields such as brain-computer interface and artificial intelligence," said Zhang Lihong, a senior executive with MicroPort, a medical device manufacturer based in Shanghai.

"We are looking forward to exchanging ideas with top global technological staff and jointly developing some exclusive and creative new products to solve the needs of patients," Zhang said.

Chen Hongkai, an official with the Shanghai science and technology commission, said the Pujiang Innovation Forum has for the first time launched a global venture capital conference to focus on the three sectors of biomedicine, AI, and advanced manufacturing.

The conference attracted more than 1,000 entrepreneurial projects, over 500 incubation organizations, and more than 200 investment institutions worldwide.

Themed "Open Innovation Ecosystem: Innovation for Global Connectivity," the 2023 Pujiang Innovation Forum is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai municipal government.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     