Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2023 Pujiang Innovation Forum

Xinhua
  13:14 UTC+8, 2023-09-10       0
Xinhua
  13:14 UTC+8, 2023-09-10       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2023 Pujiang Innovation Forum which opened Sunday in Shanghai.

In his letter, Xi noted that the world today is living through accelerating changes unseen in a century, and a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is gaining momentum. Scientific and technological innovation is an important force for humankind to jointly address risks and challenges and promote peace and development.

China will firmly pursue a mutually beneficial and win-win strategy of opening up, continue to expand high-level opening up, continue to promote international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation with a more open mindset and a broader range of measures, build a globally competitive open innovation ecosystem, and work with other countries to create an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for scientific and technological development, Xi said.

It is hoped that the Pujiang Innovation Forum will adhere to the theme of innovation, inspire innovative ideas, spread innovative thoughts, augment innovative spirits, and make new contributions to advancing international scientific and technological cooperation and enhancing the common well-being of humankind, Xi added.

Themed "Open Innovation Ecosystem: Innovation for Global Connectivity," the 2023 Pujiang Innovation Forum is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai municipal government.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
