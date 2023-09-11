Shanghai Mayor meets Elsevier CEO to discuss innovation and collaboration

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Kumsal Bayazit, global CEO of Elsevier, who came to Shanghai to attend the Pujiang Innovation Forum.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Kumsal Bayazit, global CEO of Elsevier, on Saturday, who came to Shanghai to attend the Pujiang Innovation Forum.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently deepening the construction of the "Five Centers" and enhancing the "Four Functions," accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence.

Technological innovation is one of the core functions of Shanghai, and in recent years, high-level innovation resources have been gathered, high-quality innovations have emerged more quickly and the attraction for high-level talent has been improved.

Next, Shanghai will continue to focus on enhancing basic research capability and breakthrough of key technology, making every effort to strengthen the innovation engine and improve the construction of the international scientific and technological innovation center.

Elsevier has always regarded Shanghai as an important cooperation and innovation base. The mayor hopes Elsevier will continuously optimize the functional layout in Shanghai to deepen cooperation with government agencies, research institutes, and all kinds of innovation entities and to help promote original innovation and collaboration between industry and research institutes.

Elsevier is also encouraged to focus on cutting-edge fields of technology, link global innovative resources, jointly build an international academic exchange platform and better promote international scientific and technological exchange and cooperation.

Bayazit said that Elsevier is well-known for its high-quality journals and publications, with Chinese scholarly papers having high levels of citation and quality. Shanghai is an international city with a number of high-level universities leaving a deep impression on her.

Elsevier has established an artificial intelligence technology center in Shanghai, and the company will focus on serving Chinese technology workers and deepening cooperation with Shanghai's universities and companies. Through the advantages of data resources and artificial intelligence technology, Elsevier aspires to support Shanghai's innovation development and help build Shanghai's scientific and technological innovation center.

Elsevier is a leading global scientific and medical information service provider, with over 2,800 top-tier academic journals such as "The Lancet" and "Cell."





