Enjoying sports, free of injury and pain

A mini marathon was staged on Saturday at the Shanghai Expo Park with new initiatives unveiled to promote awareness of sports injury and pain-related issues.
A mini marathon was staged on Saturday at the Shanghai Expo Park with new initiatives unveiled to promote awareness of sports injury and pain-related issues.

Organized by fitness and training app KEEP with charity support from pain relief brand Voltaren, the mini marathon was divided into three groups, 5km, 10km and 20km and brought together a thousand participants.

A handbook focusing on sports pain management under the guidance of the Sports Training Bureau of General Administration of Sports was launched by Voltaren at the event.

An increase in sports participation has given rise to pain or injury risks, which prevent sports lovers from participating in physical activities and keeping fit.

Ti Gong

They're off and running.

Bureau Deputy Director Zhou Qiurui noted that it's crucial to combine sports recovery and pain management expertise to offer the general public a good sports experience and safeguard the physical well-being of sports lovers.

The handbook highlights sports lovers' top concerns such as the difference between sports injuries and sports soreness, the management of common sports injuries, and sports injury prevention.

Ti Gong

A runner learns about sport pain related knowledge.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
