Winners of this year's WLA Prize announced

Five scientists and computer technology experts are the winners of this year's World Laureates Association Prize. The awards will be presented in Shanghai in November.

The Prize in Computer Science or Mathematics was awarded to Professor Arkadi Nemirovski at Georgia Tech and Professor Yurii Nesterov at Université Catholique de Louvain "for their seminal work in convex optimization theory, including self-concordant function and interior-point methods, a complexity theory of optimization, accelerated gradient methods, and robust optimization methodological advances."

Daniela Rhodes, Emeritus Group Leader at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge; Karolin Luger, professor at the University of Colorado Boulder; and Timothy J Richmond, professor at ETH Zurich, received the Prize in Life Science or Medicine "for elucidating the nucleosome structure at the atomic level, providing the basis for understanding chromatin, gene regulation, and epigenetics."

The awards will be presented in Shanghai on November 6.

The World Laureates Association launched the WLA Prize in November 2021.

It is funded by HongShan, formerly Sequoia Capital, with prize money of 10 million yuan (US$1.37 million) in each category.



Last year, the inaugural WLA Prize was given to Professor Michael I Jordan of the University of California, Berkeley, and Dirk Görlich, head of the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences.