Health education event emphasizes rehabilitation

The highlights of a health education program that Shanghai Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital started on Wednesday included emergency rescue, rehabilitation therapy, and smart medication.

Medics promoted and trained residents on how to do cardiac pulmonary resuscitation or CPR. Physical therapists highlighted what types of behaviors might lead to sports injuries, as well as when and how to seek rehabilitation, training, and evaluation tools.

Rehabilitation is still a new concept in China. The public's awareness and availability of such services are likewise lacking.



However, as life quality and health education improve, so does the demand for rehabilitation.

Doctors from Yangzhi invited residents to experience modern and intelligent rehabilitation equipment such as limb-training robots and 3D gait and mobility analysis machines to demonstrate the combination of digital and clinical medicine and improve people's understanding of the effects of rehabilitation.

According to the Shanghai Health Commission, the city has been promoting a four-tier rehabilitation network, which means that patients with acute conditions can receive surgery or treatment at a city-level hospital before being transferred to a district-level or professional hospital for follow-up care and rehabilitation. They can then undergo long-term rehabilitation training in professional facilities, community health clinics, and local service locations.

This week, all 37 of the city's major public hospitals have opened their doors to the public and arranged events to promote health and strengthen doctor-patient connections.