﻿
News / Metro

China-specific cancer guidelines and treatments set for clinical trials

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
China's first cancer diagnosis and treatment guideline is being promoted for clinical usage and public education.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0

Medical specialists have announced that China's first self-made cancer diagnosis and treatment guideline has been completed and promoted for clinical use and public education.

The Chinese Anti-Cancer Association has led a tour of top medical specialists across the country to explain and promote the guidelines for regulating and directing cancer prevention and control. The guidelines encompass 53 different forms of cancer and 60 different medical methods.

"It is a guideline based on Chinese epidemiological features, genetic background, medical research, and clinical specialties, as well as the nation's current condition and service availability. It also incorporates both Chinese and foreign perspectives while emphasizing the necessity of cancer screening," said Dr Yu Xianjun, president of Shanghai Cancer Center and director of the Chinese Anti-cancer Association's pancreatic cancer branch.

"The guideline's goal is to improve treatment, survival rates, and life quality," Yu explained. "The cancer incidence and total number of cancer patients in China continue to rise as a result of changes in lifestyle, diet, and environment. China has become the country with the highest number of new cancer patients and cancer-related deaths in the world. Cancer is a serious threat to people's lives and health."

In Shanghai, the incidence of cancer among registered residents is about 88,700 people annually, with a prevalence of 607.6 per 100,000 population.

The national government has set the target of increasing cancer patients' five-year survival rate to 46.6 percent by 2030.

"A healthy lifestyle for cancer prevention, regular screening for early detection and intervention, and proper treatment are critical," Yu said. "Thanks to early detection and qualified treatment, certain cancers, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, and thyroid cancer, have become treatable and controllable diseases with long-term survival."

Yu said that the Shanghai Cancer Center followed over 300,000 cancer patients diagnosed in the hospital between 2008 and 2020. The five-year survival rate is 71 percent, placing the country first and in line with developed countries.

"The guideline can help us further improve our medical capability on cancer diagnosis and treatment," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     