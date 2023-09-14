Party Secretary Chen talks up innovation cooperation with Plug and Play co-founder

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with a group led by Rahim Amidi, the co-founder of Plug and Play on Wednesday.

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with a group led by Rahim Amidi, the co-founder of Plug and Play on Wednesday.

Chen introduced the situation of Shanghai's economic and social development as well as the construction of an international science and technology innovation center.

He said that openness, innovation, and inclusiveness are the most distinct characteristics of Shanghai. Shanghai will firmly expand opening up to the outside world, accelerate the construction of open and innovative ecosystem with global competitiveness, and strive to create a first-class market-oriented, rule-of-law-based, and international business environment.

With the further acceleration of urban transformation, industrial restructuring, and consumption upgrading, the leading role of technological innovation in development is becoming more prominent.

Plug and Play is a globally renowned science and technology innovation incubator and accelerator that is well-aligned with the positioning and concept of the Shanghai International Science and Technology Innovation Center, and there is enormous potential for cooperation between the two sides.

Plug and Play is welcome to expand its business layout in Shanghai, build a collaborative incubation platform, enhance the level of platform services, play a better role in promoting patient capital, long-term capital investment in early, small, and hard technology, and build bridges for attracting more international talent to Shanghai for innovation and entrepreneurship, driving more innovation achievements and hard technology companies at home and abroad to transform and incubate in Shanghai.

Amidi expressed that he witnessed the great achievements that China has made and was deeply impressed by Shanghai's open innovation. Plug and Play will further leverage its own platform advantages and resource advantages to promote China and Shanghai to global partners and start-ups, join hands to carry out more benchmarking and leading international exchange activities, and encourage more innovative and entrepreneurial talent to make Shanghai their destination and realize their dreams and develop their businesses.





