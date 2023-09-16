Rural area maternity hospital has plenty to celebrate

One year since opening, the Fengxian District branch of the Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital is providing top quality care in the new cities area.

One year since opening, the Fengxian District branch of the Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital has provided 250,000 outpatients and emergency services, conducted nearly 17,000 surgeries and delivered nearly 4,000 newborn babies.

It is the first city-level professional hospital located in the five "new cities" area where residents of rural Fengxian can receive high-quality obstetric, gynecological and pediatric service rather than having to travel to the city.

The prenatal and child delivery service has increased in number. Previously 1,000 babies were delivered in six months, that is now every two months.

"The smooth operation of the new branch can provide a long-term drive to our hospital's development, while providing benefits to local residents," said Liu Zhiwei from the hospital.

"A census last year found the child-birth demand of people in Fengxian ranks No. 4 in the city and the average age of having the first baby is 28.94 years old, the lowest in the city. So people in Fengxian have a strong demand for maternal service."

Ti Gong

In addition to maternal services, the hospital provides care for the young, middle-aged and elderly females as well as pediatric services.

"Though smart medicine, we are able to offer 5G-based intelligent fetal monitoring and whole genome sequencing," he said.

The new hospital also created many "first" services in the city, including the first obstetric sleeping disorder clinic and the first family ward for newborn babies in a maternity hospital.

Shanghai introduced the five "new cities" concept in the suburban areas of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang and Fengxian districts, as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area, to boost social and economic development.