World Metaverse Conference begins in Jiading District

Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:57 UTC+8, 2023-09-20
The World Metaverse Conference began on Wednesday, gathering over 110 experts, academics and enterprises in Anting Town, discussing the latest trends in the metaverse industry.
The second World Metaverse Conference started in Anting Town of Jiading District on Wednesday, delivering a powerful boost to the development of Shanghai's digital economy industry.

The three-day event brings together more than 110 experts, academics and enterprise representatives from home and abroad to share their insights into the development of the metaverse industry.

These include heavyweight guests such as Miguel Nicolelis, best known for his pioneering work surrounding brain-computer interfaces (also known as "brain-machine interface") technology, and Steve Hoffman, who founded several startups in Silicon Valley.

The Shanghai Metaverse Industry Innovation Alliance is established on Wednesday.

The conference features one main forum, nine sub-forums and more than 50 metaverse-related experiences. Over 30 metaverse enterprises display their latest technologies and application scenes.

The forums cover a wide range of themes such as industry, automobiles, games, medical treatment, education, digital humans, culture and tourism, and computing.

Technology exploration, innovation application, and academic exchanges were conducted on technologies regarding brain-computer interface, computing power network, games engine, sensing technology, spatial computing, and human-computer interaction.

During the conference, the Shanghai Metaverse Industry Innovation Alliance was established, which will gather scholars and agencies in the research field of metaverse to create a powerful science and technology innovation and industry development exchange platform, thus fueling the high-quality development of the digital economy.

"Metaverse development in Jiading has been put on the fast track and the district has already been exploring the application of metaverse technology in auto research, development, testing and sales," said Gao Xiang, deputy Party secretary and director of Jiading District.

Eyeing the opportunities from the conference, the district will actively create a competitive metaverse industry development system, said Gao.

A number of agreements signed.

The conference pools a large number of top talent, key technologies and application scenes, which will further promote the metaverse development of the district, injecting strong vitality into Jiading's efforts in developing a world-class intelligent connected vehicle innovation highland, she added.

Anting, home to the Shanghai International Circuit, the venue of the Chinese Grand Prix, is known for its flourishing auto industry.

It has gathered about 1,000 auto plants, auto parts and relevant companies and formed a complete auto industrial chain from research, development and manufacturing to sales, culture and entertainment.

During the conference, a whitepapar on the town's auto metaverse industry development was released, mapping out the target of an industry scale of 100 billion yuan (US$13.7 billion) by 2025.

Meta Baylism, the auto metaverse industry base of Anting, was unveiled at the same time, and will become a magnet of several metaverse-related industries such as virtual production, digital content, computing, digital human, and auto sales.

A number of cooperation agreements were signed between about 20 leading metaverse companies and Anting Town.

The conference is jointly hosted by the China Simulation Federation, Chinese Institute of Command and Control, and the Beijing Institute of Technology, and co-hosted by the Anting Town Government of Jiading District and the metaverse committee of the China Simulation Federation.

Shanghai International Circuit
