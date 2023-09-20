﻿
Historic guild in Shanghai becomes open forum on social governance

Shanghai's earliest chamber for shipping bosses during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) has become a public platform for discussions regarding social governance matters.
Ti Gong

Experts and corporate officials share opinions with the audience on improving social management of the downtown Shanghai area at the historic Maritime Merchant Guild.

Shanghai's earliest chamber for shipping bosses during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) has become a public platform for both local and international corporate leaders to engage in discussions with the public on social governance issues.

The Maritime Merchant Guild at 38 Huiguan Road in Huangpu District opened to the public on Tuesday for the "Zero-Distance Home Open Mic" activity, jointly hosted by the Huangpu government and Shanghai Radio Station.

Experts and officials from Shanghai University, Xiaodongmen Subdistrict and Huangpu-based companies such as the human resources firm Fesco Adecco and sports venue operator Rucker Park were invited to share opinions on how to improve the social management and business environment of the downtown district.

One notable development is the planned expansion of a shuttle bus service on the South Bund, a joint effort by companies operating in the Dongjiadu area.

Ti Gong

The renovated Maritime Merchant Guild at 38 Huiguan Road in Huangpu District.

This expansion comes in response to numerous employee complaints about the difficulty of finding transportation options after working late hours in the Dongjiadu area.

Some female employees, for instance, recounted their challenge of having to use shared bicycles to reach the nearest Metro station, all while dressed in high-heeled shoes and business attire, after completing their work shift.

Dongjiadu, once an old community in the city's old town, has been transformed into the Dongjiadu Financial Hub, housing various financial institutions. Over 30,000 people work in the area now.

Ti Gong

Another view of the renovated Maritime Merchant Guild.

The guild was built in 1715 and was once the biggest and most luxurious club in the city. It included a two-story stage, a building for audiences and guests and a 200-square-meter assembly hall in another building for sand-shipping bosses and merchants at the former Shanghai harbor to handle disputes on prices and routes.

The structure has finished a major renovation and reopened as a public activity center and exhibition hall about Shanghai's maritime history. The corniced tile roof and many wooden dragon and phoenix sculptures have been restored to remind visitors of the former glory of the city's shipping industry.

Ti Gong

The Maritime Merchant Guild was built in 1715 and was once the biggest and most luxurious club in Shanghai.

﻿
﻿
