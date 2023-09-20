﻿
How has Shanghai emerged as a global science and technology hub?

﻿ Shen Xinyi
﻿ Chen Jie
﻿ Sun Chao
Shen Xinyi Chen Jie Sun Chao
  12:22 UTC+8, 2023-09-20
  12:22 UTC+8, 2023-09-20       0

Edited by Sun Chao. Subtitles by Sun Chao.

Shanghai has emerged as a global science and technology hub over the past few years.

The Shanghai-Suzhou tech region ranked 6th among the world's "technology innovation clusters" in a recent report released by the World Intellectual Property Organization. It has placed among the top ten for each of the past three years. In Nature's 2022 Index of scientific cities, Shanghai rose to third place from the fifth in 2020, surpassing the Boston metropolitan area and the San Francisco Bay Area.

This achievement can be attributed to several factors. Let's find them out in the video.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
