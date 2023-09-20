﻿
News / Metro

The 6th WLA Forum will be held in November

The sixth World Laureates Forum will take place from November 6 to 8 at its permanent venue in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area.
The sixth World Laureates Forum will take place from November 6 to 8 at its permanent venue in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area, the World Laureates Association announced on Wednesday.

To date, approximately 300 prominent scientists from around the world, including 26 Nobel laureates, have consented to attend the forum, making it the highest attendance of top scientists to offline sessions since the forum's inception in 2018, according to WLA.

They include WLA Chairman Roger Kornberg, a 2006 Nobel laureate in chemistry, and two vice chairmen -- Randy Schekman, a 2013 Nobel laureate in physiology or medicine, and Michael Levitt, a 2013 Nobel laureate in chemistry.

They also include some of the forum's "old friends," such as K. Barry Sharpless, a two-time Nobel Prize winner in chemistry in 2001 and 2022; Ada Yonath, a Nobel Prize winner in chemistry in 2009; Laurent Lafforgue, who was awarded the Fields Medal in 2011; and Bruce Alberts, winner of the Lasker-Koshland Special Achievement Award in Medical Science in 2016.

There will be a few others who will be joining the forum for the first time.

They include Robert Tarjan, a co-winner of the 1986 A.M.Turing Award, Michael Grätzel, a 2012 Albert Einstein World Award of Science winner, Gregory Stephanopoulos, a 2011 Eni Prize in Renewable and Non-Conventional Energy winner, and Dina Katabi, a 2013 MacArthur Fellow.

The forum, themed "Science Leads Transformation," intends to investigate major shifts in cutting-edge science and technology, paradigms in scientific research, the innovation ecosystem, cooperation methods, and science education in the future.

There will be about 20 themed sessions and 60 academic report meetings.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
