Environmentally friendly routes take you to appreciate the beauty of Shanghai's natural ecology

The opening ceremony of this year's Shanghai Tourism Festival launched two eco-friendly public routes – "Roaming Suzhou River: Metamorphosis Road" and "Peaceful Ecological Tour: Green Chongming." Let's explore these two routes and appreciate the natural ecological beauty of Shanghai together.

Route 1: Roaming Suzhou River·Metamorphosis Path

Route: Suzhou River Industrial Civilization Exhibition Hall → Dream Clear Garden Eco Theme Park → M50 Creative Park → Sihang Warehouse → Waibaidu Bridge

Introduction:

The mother river of Shanghai, Suzhou River, once suffered from severe pollution, which not only greatly affected the quality of life of residents on both sides, but also damaged the image of Shanghai as an international metropolis. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Shanghai began large-scale Suzhou River restoration. Today, the Suzhou River, once foul-smelling, has transformed into a concentrated showcase of the "People's City" concept, featuring beautiful ecological environment, happy lives of the people, and high-quality industrial development.

Sightseeing:

The Suzhou River Industrial Civilization Exhibition Hall showcases the transformation process of the Suzhou River from a modern industrial land to an innovative and livable paradise through various forms such as cultural relic exhibitions, scene restoration, and light and shadow interactions.

The Mengqingyuan Eco Theme Park is one of the achievements of the Suzhou River comprehensive environmental improvement project. While serving functions such as stormwater management, it also provides a public space for the citizens.

The M50 Creative Park features over 50 industrial buildings from different historical periods ranging from the 1930s to the 1990s. It is currently the most intact collection of ethnic industrial architecture along the Suzhou River, and it brings together numerous active galleries, creative studios, art bookstores, and cafes.

The Sihang Warehouse is located on the north bank of the Suzhou River under the Xizang Road Bridge. The "Battle of Sihang Warehouse," which shook the world during the August 13th Incident and the Battle of Shanghai in 1937, took place here.

Waibaidu Bridge is located near the confluence of Suzhou River and Huangpu River in China. It is the first all-steel structure riveted bridge in China and the only remaining bridge with an uneven height truss structure. Due to its rich history and unique design, Waibaidu Bridge has become one of the landmarks of Shanghai, as well as a symbol of its modernization and industrialization.

Route 2: Serene Ecotourism: Green Chongming

Route: Xisha National Wetland Park -> Dongping National Forest Park -> Dongtan Wetland Park -> Changxing Island Suburban Park

Introduction:

Chongming Island is the world's largest river delta island and the third largest island in China. It is known as the "Green Lung" of Shanghai. Since the beginning of the 21st century, it has embarked on the journey of ecological construction. Since 2016, it has taken a new step in world-class ecological construction.

Sightseeing:

The Chongming Xisha National Wetland Park is located in the southwest part of Chongming Island, the third-largest island in China and the largest riverine island in the world. It belongs to the category of large-scale tidal river estuary and freshwater wetland.

It is a core part of the Chongming Island National Geopark and the location of the monument of the Chongming Island National Geopark. It is also the only natural wetland in Shanghai that has natural tidal phenomena and extensive intertidal mangroves, and it is typical, representative, and unique in China and even in the world.

In autumn, it is the most beautiful season in the Xisha Wetland, with colorful Chinese fir trees spreading in every corner of the park.

Dongping National Forest Park is located in the central-northern part of Chongming Island, with a total area of 3.55 square kilometers. It has a forest coverage rate of 90% and is the largest artificial forest in the eastern region of China. It is a culturally and tourism-regulated scenic area in Shanghai, a national agricultural tourism demonstration site, and a national 4A-level tourist attraction. The air here is clean and the climate is pleasant. It has a high concentration of negative oxygen ions and is a renowned tourist destination in Shanghai.

Dongtan Wetland Park is located in the eastern part of Chongming Island, covering an area of 1.81 square kilometers. It is a national 4A-level tourist scenic area with lush vegetation, beautiful scenery, and fresh air. Due to its excellent environmental protection, it has become a habitat for Asia-Pacific migratory birds. At the same time, Dongtan Wetland Park is also the largest ecological park closest to the city area on Chongming Island. In addition to enjoying the flowers and scenery, visitors can also visit the Yangtze Alligator Science Popularization Museum to learn about the habits of Yangtze alligators and their distribution in the park.

Changxing Island, located at the mouth of the Yangtze River in Shanghai, is known as the "home of oranges" in Shanghai. Changxing Island Suburban Park, situated in the central area of the island, is the first suburban park in the city to receive the national 4A-level tourist attraction certification. It is also the only suburban park in the city that has a "marine island-type suburban ecological conservation" system. Currently, there are over 16,000 mu of citrus cultivation area on Changxing Island. Every autumn, Changxing Island Suburban Park holds the Shanghai Orange Festival.





