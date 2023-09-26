﻿
News / Metro

Festival at resort offers beautiful life experiences

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:59 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
The "Beautiful Life Festival" kicked off at the Shanghai International Resort on Tuesday, providing a wide range of activities including music, camping, and shopping.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:59 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0

The "Beautiful Life Festival" kicked off at the Shanghai International Resort on Tuesday.

The festival, hosted by the Shanghai Shendi Group, provides a wide range of activities including music, camping, and shopping, through October 22.

"Rolling in the Park", a three-day music fest designed as fun for the whole family, will jazz up the Maxus Music Valley on 177 Shendi Road S. between October 20 and 22.

Live band performances in pop, jazz, disco, funk, reggae, rock, folk, and hip-hop will be on offer, alongside interactive music experiences, puppetry shows and DIY workshops.

Wave Jams Music Festival will invite renowned singers from home and abroad to express their interpretation of "Rolling Stone", one of the most popular music magazines in the world.

The festival will be held on October 21-22 at the Shanghai International Music Park on 188, Lane 399, Shendi Rd E.

Throughout the festival, a camping carnival will be held at the Maxus Music Valley, offering a range of camping experiences on the lawns.

Every weekend through October 15, JegoPlay Too, at 187, Lane 399, Shendi Rd E., will host a hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing) festival, inviting people to don hanfu and experience traditional Chinese culture.

Bicester Village Shanghai, on 88 Shendi Rd E., will host its autumn shopping season till October 31, during which 10 new brands will open outlets and consumption activities will be launched.

Scan the QR codes on the posters below for more details.

Festival at resort offers beautiful life experiences
Festival at resort offers beautiful life experiences
Festival at resort offers beautiful life experiences
Festival at resort offers beautiful life experiences
Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     