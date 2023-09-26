Festival at resort offers beautiful life experiences

The "Beautiful Life Festival" kicked off at the Shanghai International Resort on Tuesday, providing a wide range of activities including music, camping, and shopping.

The festival, hosted by the Shanghai Shendi Group, provides a wide range of activities including music, camping, and shopping, through October 22.

"Rolling in the Park", a three-day music fest designed as fun for the whole family, will jazz up the Maxus Music Valley on 177 Shendi Road S. between October 20 and 22.

Live band performances in pop, jazz, disco, funk, reggae, rock, folk, and hip-hop will be on offer, alongside interactive music experiences, puppetry shows and DIY workshops.

Wave Jams Music Festival will invite renowned singers from home and abroad to express their interpretation of "Rolling Stone", one of the most popular music magazines in the world.

The festival will be held on October 21-22 at the Shanghai International Music Park on 188, Lane 399, Shendi Rd E.

Throughout the festival, a camping carnival will be held at the Maxus Music Valley, offering a range of camping experiences on the lawns.

Every weekend through October 15, JegoPlay Too, at 187, Lane 399, Shendi Rd E., will host a hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing) festival, inviting people to don hanfu and experience traditional Chinese culture.

Bicester Village Shanghai, on 88 Shendi Rd E., will host its autumn shopping season till October 31, during which 10 new brands will open outlets and consumption activities will be launched.

Scan the QR codes on the posters below for more details.