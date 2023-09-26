﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai art academy gives new lease of life to steel factory

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:16 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
A renovation project will start soon to transform Shanghai's former iron-steel plant in suburban Baoshan District into the campus of the city's academy of fine arts.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:16 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
Shanghai art academy gives new lease of life to steel factory
Ti Gong

Zeng Chenggang (left), dean of the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts of Shanghai University, introduces the blueprint of the academy's new campus at a former steel factory to foreign guests at the World Design Cities Conference.

A renovation project will start soon to transform Shanghai's former iron-steel plant in the northern suburban district of Baoshan into the campus of the city's academy of fine arts.

The Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts of Shanghai University released the design blueprint of its new Wusong campus, renovated from the stainless plant of the No. 1 Shanghai Steel Factory, on the sidelines of the World Design Cities Conference (WDCC), which opened in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The sprawling industrial heritage, stretching nearly a kilometer in length, about 100 meters in width, and approximately 20 meters high, will be largely preserved. It will accommodate a world-class art school that matches Shanghai's status as a global metropolis, said Zeng Chenggang, dean of the academy.

"It will transform from a steel-smelting furnace into a talent-cultivating platform," Zeng told Shanghai Daily. The renovation project will be launched on Thursday and completed by 2026.

The future campus will include the educational center and a research institute on the new Shanghai-style culture. It will focus on art education and attract international artistic professionals.

Shanghai art academy gives new lease of life to steel factory
Ti Gong

The New Shanghai Genre Living Room was unveiled at the WDCC by the academy, which will become a key part of its new campus.

"The institute will explore how to infuse traditional Chinese culture into the design industry to create a distinctive Shanghai style," said Zhang Lili, deputy dean of the academy.

Zhang noted that Shanghai's cultural influence has appeared to be less prominent nowadays. The new Wusong campus aims to give a new unique identity to the design industry in the city.

The academy launched a "New Shanghai Genre Living Room" for the WDCC this year to offer an immersive exhibition that showcases a blend of traditional culture and modern design. Some revived cultural heritage skills and time-honored brands are on display.

The steel factory building was put into operation in September 1989. By 2000, it had steelmaking, continuous casting and hot rolling production facilities.

Shanghai art academy gives new lease of life to steel factory
Ti Gong

Foreign guests check artworks that blend the heritage skills of China's ethnic groups and modern designs of the academy at the WDCC.

It was the most complex engineering project of the No. 1 Shanghai Steel Plant, which was established in 1938. It encapsulates the spirit of Baosteel employees and their collective memories.

Challenges of the renovation include how to preserve the original steel framework and retain industrial memories, while making the best use of the space, according to the academy.

The Wusong area in Baoshan District, known as the cradle of China's modern industry, was home to the renowned Baosteel Group and more than 300 other metal refineries and chemical engineering plants dating back to the 1930s.

Most of the factories have shut down or been relocated due to pollution control.

Now the 26-square-kilometer site will be transformed into Wusong Smart City, a subcenter with new materials and hardware industries, scientific and cultural innovation parks, commercial and business facilities, residential communities and waterfront attractions.

Shanghai art academy gives new lease of life to steel factory
Ti Gong

Visitors watch the old-style electric fans once popular in Shanghai at the academy's exhibition to highlight the Shanghai-style culture.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     