Xuhui moonlight gathering celebrates festival with music, poetry

Ti Gong

An art education class was launched in Shanghai's Xuhui District, offering local residents the chance to appreciate poetry and enjoy live art performances alongside renowned artists in historic downtown buildings.

The "Face to Face with Masters" invited pianist Kong Xiangdong and Wang Shuangqiang, vice president of the Shanghai Association of Collectors and Connoisseurs, to host a musical and literary gathering titled "To the Moonlight."

The event, held at the Hengfu Art Center historical villa, is part of Xuhui's celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on a Friday this year. It was organized by the Xuhui District Spiritual Civilization Office and the district's New Era Civilization Practice Center.

The artists shared the connection between classical Chinese poetry, music and moonlight. Kong performed Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" and Debussy's "Clair de Lune," enchanging the audience as if they were immersed in a tranquil moonlit night.

Ti Gong

Wang presented a collection of precious calligraphy works to showcase the unique charm of Chinese traditional culture. The duo was later appointed as advisory consultants for Xuhui's art education initiatives.

The "Face to Face with Masters" series aims bring art education resources into people's daily lives, making art education more accessible.

The events are being held at the district's cultural landmarks, such as the Zikawei Library, the Shanghai Film Museum and the Hengshan-Fuxing Road Historical Conservation Zone through December.

According to the organizers, the events will create a warm and poetic mood in downtown Shanghai.

The latest event was held at the Hengfu Art Center. The two-story brick-and-wood building at 178 Wulumuqi Road S. was built by the American Masonic Temple Association in 1932. It is open for lectures, forums and exhibitions.