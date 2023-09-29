﻿
News / Metro

China's research icebreaker returns after 78-day Arctic mission

﻿ Li Qian
  15:05 UTC+8, 2023-09-29       0
The Xuelong 2 set sail from Shanghai on July 12 and docked at its home port on Wednesday, travelling more than 15,000 nautical miles in China's 13th Arctic scientific expedition.
Shot by Sun Minjie. Edited by Sun Minjie. Reported by Li Qian. Subtitles by Sun Minjie.

Some clips are provided by courtesy of the Polar Research Institute of China.

China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 has returned to Shanghai after finishing a 78-day Arctic voyage.

The crew set sail from Shanghai on July 12 and docked at its home port on Wednesday afternoon after travelling more than 15,000 nautical miles in China's 13th Arctic scientific expedition.

Over the period, researchers carried out observations and surveys to obtain celestial, hydrological, biological, and other data in the central section of the Pacific Arctic region and the Gakkel Ridge.

And most importantly, Xuelong 2 reached the North Pole on September 5, which was the first time a Chinese research vessel carried out scientific research in the North Pole region.

It was also the first Sino-Thailand cooperation mission in the Arctic region, with the aim to study microplastics in air, sea water and sediments, which provides references to treat microplastics.

The expedition also witnessed scientific cooperation between China and Russia, who joined hands to study local gravity, magnetic force and other physical data.

Sun Minjie / SHINE

Shanghai students salute the researchers on the China's 13th Arctic scientific expedition during a welcome ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
﻿
