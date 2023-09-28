Experience the Mid-Autumn Festival at Loutang with Arina

Arina had the opportunity to participate in a Mid-Autumn Festival party at Loutang, organized by Shanghai Through Our Eyes Club. Let's join her in the amazing event!

In the Jiading District of Shanghai, there is a place called Loutang where tradition harmoniously melds with modernity.

The Middle Autumn Festival is a tapestry of customs, woven together over centuries, with each thread representing a legend, symbol, or age-old story.

Wishing you all a very Happy Autumn Festival! If you would like to get in touch, please send an email to arina@shanghaidaily.com and follow her journey on Instagram at @Deadellaprimavera.