Arina explores self-driving cars in Shanghai free trade zone

  08:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-29       0
Embark on an exciting journey into the future as she takes her very first ride in an autonomous car.
Today, Arina is exploring the Jinqiao area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, where self-driving cars have revolutionized transportation.

Embark on an exciting journey into tomorrow as she takes her very first ride in an autonomous car. Join Arina and witness how technologies are shaping the future world in the free trade zone of the city.

Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Zhong Youyang. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

