Shanghai Fashion Week ranks among top global fashion events

Shanghai Fashion Week is ranked among the top five fashion events in the world, behind only Paris, Milan, New York and London, a report said.

The Spring/Summer 2024 edition of Shanghai Fashion Week opened on Sunday, and will run through October 16.



The report titled "Global Fashion Vitality Index" was unveiled on Sunday night by China Economic Information Service under Xinhua news agency. Among the rankings, Shanghai Fashion Week secured the fifth position and the top spot in China.



This report indicates that the dynamism of a fashion week is gauged by several factors: the magnitude of its platform, its impact within the industry, brand outreach effectiveness, trendsetting capacity, and international outlook.

Delving into the specifics, the "agglomeration of elements" sub-index measures factors such as brand participation, fashion showcases, event count, and involvement of globally recognized brands. This portrays the overall magnitude of the event and resource concentration, often termed "hard power." Notably, international fashion weeks remain trendsetters in global fashion dynamics.

On the other hand, the "media" sub-index quantifies online media coverage, search engine popularity, social media buzz, and content distribution equilibrium. This shines a light on societal acknowledgment and the ensuing attention a fashion week garners. Notably, Shanghai's fashion week trailed only Paris and New York in metrics like online search and social media buzz.

The "industry impact" sub-index measures the number of designers, infrastructure quality and fashion education, shedding light on the industry's "soft power." It's clear that prominent Asian fashion weeks are yet to match the benchmarks set by global leaders.

Ti Gong

In the current landscape, shaped by both the pandemic and environmental shifts, consumer preferences in clothing are evolving. There's a heightened focus on sustainable practices, digital fashion realms, and brand cultural significance.

The report underlines that fashion events must amplify their role in fostering sustainable consumption and should harness breakthrough technologies, like the "metaverse" and interdisciplinary partnerships for fresh avenues of growth.

In this domain, Shanghai's forward momentum marks it as a potential frontrunner in the global fashion and design hub in the years to come.