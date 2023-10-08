﻿
Cars, taxis, buses, metros all geared up for CIIE

Transportation networks in Shanghai are fully prepared for this year's upcoming 6th China International Import Expo in November.
Transportation networks in Shanghai are fully prepared for this year's upcoming 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will run from November 5 to 10, according to local officials.

Some 19 parking lots around the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) have been secured, offering about 1,000 parking lots for coaches and 1,900 places for cars.

Ti Gong

There are plenty of parking spaces available.

Meanwhile, near the NECC, sharing parking lots in the Hongqiao Business Zone with roughly 4,000 places on weekdays and 7,000 places during weekends will also be available during the CIIE session.

Locals and exhibitors can reserve a parking space online for this year's exhibition through apps, such as Suishenxing, an all-in-one mobile platform for local traffic information, and Shanghai Parking.

Ti Gong

A steel bridge set up to provide convenience for exhibitors.

A 33-meter-long temporary steel bridge was also set up near the P7 parking lots for exhibitors' vehicles access. And another temporary steel bridge for pedestrians was also set up near P15.

In addition, the P8 and P15 as well as pick-up points on Huaxiang Road will be available for "stop and go" parking.

Bus lines, No.71 and No.121 are available to connect the NECC and surrounding parking lots. Passengers can take the two lines for free by showing their valid cards for the CIIE.

Ti Gong

A staffer directs the passengers at the Metro Station near NECC.

In addition, free shuttle buses to Metro stations and parking lots will be in service during the CIIE session.

Metro stations near the NECC, including Xujingdong, Zhuguang Road and Hongqiao Railway Station, have been optimized for the increasing passenger flow during the time.

The city's taxi drivers are also gearing up for the CIIE. Some 3,000 electric taxis will be on-call during the time.

About 48 road related projects will be finished by the end of this month to improve the traffic capacity around NECC.

Ti Gong

Taxis queue near the NECC.

