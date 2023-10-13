Qingpu promotes TCM and other intangible cultural heritage items

Qingpu District is promoting Chinese intangible cultural heritage at commercial circles to make cultural legacies accessible to the public, the district government said on Friday.

As the first session, Ganshan He's traditional Chinese medicine, a representative item of the third batch of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage at the municipal level, is being showcased at Bailian Outlet Plaza in Qingpu through Sunday.

The highly reputable He medical familydated back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and originally lived in Qinglong Town.

During the reign of Emperor Qianlong of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), a He family group settled at Mount Beigan and started their TCM business under the name Ganshan He.

They passed the heritage from generation to generation and 30 generations with over 300 doctors have left precious TCM legacies and records to descendants, spreading TCM culture and demonstrating the noble spirit of medical practitioners.

At the mall, TCM and massage knowledge is shared by inheritors of the intangible cultural heritage, enabling the public to experience TCM culture and its profound history.

There are a number of interactive experience areas at the scene, where people can practise baduanjin (a traditional Chinese eight-sectioned physical exercise and a form of qigong), and learn TCM health knowledge.

It is the district's latest approach to integrate culture, tourism, health, fashion, and shopping resources, the district's cultural and tourism authorities said.