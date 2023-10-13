Trends and art expo opens at historic shipyard

The 2023 Shanghai Trends and Art Convention opened to the public on Thursday at the China Shipping Pavilion in Huangpu District.

Ti Gong

The 2023 Shanghai Trends and Art Convention (2023T&ARTCON) opened to the public on Thursday at the China Shipping Pavilion (CSSC Pavilion) in Huangpu District showcasing the fashionable lifestyles of the younger generation.

With nearly 20,000 square meters of art space, the event features four major exhibition areas, more than 150 global participating institutions and brands, as well as more than 100 premieres of new products.

It aims to create a cultural carnival of art and trends for the younger generation, according to the organizers.

This year's event is dedicated to providing a one-stop experience for art and trends, and is aimed at Generation Z, those born after 1990s.

The convention invited two contemporary artists to jointly present large-scale public art. German artist Daniel Knorr unveiled his indoor public art piece "Nucleus Fusion," a super-sized canvas sculpture.

Ti Gong

Wu Juehui, a leading Chinese media artist, brought a large installation piece titled "bitTOWER."

As the audience walks around the stairs, they can experience several "day and night alternations," opening a gateway to different dimensions.

The "Art Ark" unit has seen more than 150 exhibitors, with global galleries, art institutions and international brands making appearances.

The pavilion was initially built in the late Qing Dynasty by order of Li Hongzhang (1823-1901), a Chinese politician, general and diplomat. It is known as the pioneer of China's modern industrial development.

The shipyard was relocated to Changxing Island ahead of World Expo 2010. The former welding workshop was redeveloped as the CSSC Pavilion, and was preserved after the expo.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Event: 2023 T&ARTCON



Date: Through October 15

Admission: 128 yuan (US$17.5)

Site: CSSC Pavilion

Address: 18 Longhua Road E.