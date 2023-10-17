﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai, LA mull building world's 1st green shipping corridor spanning Pacific

Xinhua
  15:14 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
A meeting on jointly building the "Port of Shanghai-Port of Los Angeles Green Shipping Corridor" was concluded Monday.
Xinhua
  15:14 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0

A meeting on jointly building the "Port of Shanghai-Port of Los Angeles Green Shipping Corridor" was concluded Monday, with several agreements reached on building the world's first trans-Pacific green shipping corridor.

Wang Weiren, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Municipal Government and leader of the delegation, told Xinhua that the meeting focused on the pilot application of green methanol and other new marine fuels, the use of shore power for vessels, the construction of smart terminals, and the digital transformation of shipping.

The Port of Shanghai is the world's busiest container port and the Port of Los Angeles the biggest one in the United States.

The Shanghai-Los Angeles shipping route is one of the most dynamic routes in the global economy, with nine weekly international container liner services between the two ports. In 2022, the container throughput between the two ports exceeded 1.3 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units).

In January 2022, the two ports jointly proposed the initiative of the Green Shipping Corridor aimed at achieving port-to-port cargo transportation between each other in the cleanest and lowest carbon manner.

During Monday's meeting, Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Erin Bromaghim expressed the hope of working together with Shanghai to establish a closer and regular working dialogue and collaboration mechanism, so as to jointly promote the construction of the project and use this as an opportunity to further enhance personnel exchanges and economic and trade cooperation between the two cities.

According to the implementation plan outline, by 2025, carrier partners will begin deploying reduced or zero lifecycle carbon emission capable ships in the corridor.

By the year 2030, it is envisioned that qualified and willing shipping lines will work together to demonstrate the feasibility of deploying the world's first Zero Lifecycle Carbon Emission Container Ship(s).

During this construction period, port partners will take measures to reduce carbon emissions from terminal operations while cargo owner partners will set targets and contract with carriers to use zero lifecycle carbon emission shipping services.

"Throughout this process, stakeholders will track and report carbon emissions, assess decarbonization progress," Wang said, noting the two sides are keen to "make this trans-Pacific green corridor a global example for green, low-carbon, and sustainable development in the shipping industry."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     